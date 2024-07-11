DA: ‘Wobbly Tire Bandit’ pleads guilty to charges

A man known as the "Wobbly Tire Bandit" pleaded guilty to the charges he faced for the scheme that prosecutors say involved his own daughter.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man known as the “Wobbly Tire Bandit” has pleaded guilty to the charges he faced for the scheme prosecutors say involved his daughters.

According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, Abie Chavez pleaded guilty to 30 counts of burglary of a vehicle, credit card theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Between December 2022 and October 2023, prosecutors said Chavez flagged down drivers, telling them they had a wobbly tire. While pretending to help, police say he used his daughters, ages eight and 13, to steal things from cars, including purses and the credit cards inside. Then, he allegedly used those credit cards at nearby businesses.

Chavez reportedly targeted elderly women and had around 24 victims.

According to the district attorney’s office, Chavez received a 45-year sentence. However, he will only spend 14 of those years in prison.