DA: Woman pleads guilty in death of her 5-month-old child

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to a charge of child abuse, resulting in the death of her five-month-old daughter last year.

Albuquerque police charged 31-year-old Christina Bennett last July. Three months before, investigators said the child’s grandpa called police after Bennett showed up at his home, saying her daughter was dead and refusing to let anyone else hold her.

Paramedics pronounced the daughter dead when they arrived.

When police arrived, they detained Bennett. While in custody, she reportedly kicked officers, refused arrest and didn’t cooperate, even refusing to show up for court.

Police say she already had an outstanding felony warrant for child abuse charges. It stemmed from an incident where she allegedly shoplifted at a Circle K in northeast Albuquerque and drove away with the baby on her lap.

The incident raised questions about CYFD and APD’s response. CYFD said they were unaware of Bennett’s child abuse charges prior to her arrest and her daughter’s death.

Police said an autopsy found meth detected in her daughter’s blood. They and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office alleged Bennett exposed her daughter to meth, leading to her death.

Bennett faces up to 18 years behind bars. Judge Stanley Whitaker hasn’t set a sentencing date yet.