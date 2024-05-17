Darruma jiujitsu summer camp | 4 Your Kids: Project Summer

A summer camp is offering jiujitsu lessons.

SANTA FE, N.M. — A camp in Santa Fe is offering jiujitsu classes for kids year-round, including in the summer, for those who want an introduction to martial arts.

“Before I came to jiujitsu, I didn’t even know it existed,” student Damien said.

“I think with jiujitsu I’ve seen it’s a really amazing way for kids to build self-confidence and to exercise and build relationships with each other,” student Calliope said.

Jiujitsu takes practice. Many students take classes for months, even years. If your kid doesn’t want to commit to taking classes or want that introduction, Darruma offers summer camps for kids.

“It is a really fun opportunity to do new things with other people your age. It’s nice to know all of these moves, it’s really good exercise,” coach Samantha said.

There are four summer sessions. The first session starts June 3.

And, no, it’s not all about jiujitsu.

“After jiujitsu time, we have art, we have snack time, we have lunch time. Sometimes we take them to the park first thing in the morning, so we spend three hours at the park playing games, doing yoga, going to the creek,” coach Sach Prakash said.

Each camp session is slightly different. Kids don’t need experience to sign up.

