Day 2: Testimony in Alec Baldwin involuntary manslaughter trial

SANTA FE, N.M. — The second day of testimony is underway in Santa Fe in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin.

Prosecutors on the first day Wednesday argued Baldwin was negligent with his handling of firearms on the “Rust” movie set. The defense argued gun safety – knowing if there were live rounds or not – was not Baldwin’s responsibility.

Statements wrapped up Wednesday morning and testimony began with Santa Fe Police Officer Nicholas LeFleur. LeFleur was one of the first people to respond to the scene of the deadly shooting on the “Rust” movie set in October 2021.

In cross-examination, Baldwin’s attorneys took LeFleur to task on several procedural matters, such as how he and fellow law enforcement handled witnesses at the scene and managing the scene. The prosecution bit back, objecting to some of the defense’ points.

We are expecting to hear more from law enforcement and firearm experts Thursday. The anticipation is building over when we will hear from convicted armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Reed is now serving 18 months in prison for the shooting. We’re also anticipating testimony from assistant director David Halls, who took a plea deal for his charges.