Day 3 of testimony in Jacqueline Vigil’s murder trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The trial for a suspect accused of killing the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers is continuing into the third day of testimony.
Luis Talamantes-Romero is accused of killing Jacqueline Vigil in her own driveway in November 2019.
