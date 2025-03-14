Deadline approaches for Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak fire claims

The deadline to apply for federal funds to rebuild from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire is fast approaching. FEMA said all claims must be submitted by Friday, March 14, 2025.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The deadline to apply for federal funds to rebuild from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire is fast approaching. FEMA said all claims must be submitted by Friday, March 14, 2025.

Officials urge anyone impacted by the fire—whether homeowners, renters, small businesses, nonprofits, or even those who provided shelter to evacuees—to file a claim before the deadline.

“We have heard from community members who have said, ‘Let others go first, they’ve lost more,’” said Dianna Segura, FEMA’s External Affairs Officer. “Please know that the majority of individuals who lost their primary or secondary homes have already been compensated, and we encourage everyone impacted to apply.”

As of now, FEMA has paid out approximately $2 billion in assistance. The application process is simple and quick, and FEMA emphasizes that you do not need to provide documentation when starting the claim. All that is required is a notice of loss that includes basic information about how you’ve been impacted by the fire.

“For those who haven’t yet started, it’s important to get your information on file by 11:59 p.m. on March 14,” Segura said. “The process is easy, and filing doesn’t take long.”

Nearly three years have passed since the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history. The fire, which began as two separate prescribed burns by the U.S. Forest Service, quickly spiraled out of control, destroying and damaging hundreds of homes, businesses, and other structures.

In response, Congress allocated $5.45 billion in aid to help those affected by the fire.

FEMA has designated several offices where people can submit their claims in person, including locations in Las Vegas, Mora, and Santa Fe. Alternatively, claims can also be filed online or via email.

For those who have already submitted a claim, no further action is required.

You can submit your claim at one of FEMA’s offices in person, by email, or by regular mail. All three Claims Offices and Helpline will be open Friday, March 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. After business hours on that day, you must submit the Notice of Loss by email to make the 11:59 p.m. deadline.

