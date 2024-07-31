Deadline for FEMA approaches for wildfire and flooding victims

FEMA is stepping in to help folks who lost their homes from recent wildfires and flooding. The agency has set up multiple emergency disaster centers all throughout the counties impacted.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – FEMA is stepping in to help folks who lost their homes from recent wildfires and flooding. The agency has set up multiple emergency disaster centers all throughout the counties impacted.

KOB 4 visited one of those centers to find out what kind of assistance victims can get, and about the Aug. 19 deadline.

“One date that is very important for New Mexicans to keep in mind in August 19th. That is when they need to make sure their application is in,” said Roberto Baltodano, a FEMA external affairs officer.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency wants to reach the victims of recent wildfires and flooding across our state. But time is running out for people to apply.

“So we are providing assistance in response to the wildfires and floods that occurred late last month,” said Roberto Baltodano, a FEMA external affairs officer.

FEMA has set up various disaster recovery centers throughout New Mexico for residents and business owners in San Juan, Lincoln, Otero and Rio Arriba counties, including the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

“The disaster recovery center is a place and meet one-on-one with an individual from FEMA, either apply or request information regarding the assistance. What type of help can they get and most importantly, how can they become better prepared for the next disaster,” said Baltodano.

After a person fills out the application, someone from FEMA will go checkout the damage so they know how much assistance they need.

But what if you find an issue after Aug. 19? As long as you apply before then, you should be covered.

“There is invisible damage anytime there’s a flood involved, there’s water damage that they’re not familiar with or have not identified it just yet. That may come up three to six months down the line. When that damage surfaces you’re already in, just come back, talk to us about the damage, and we’ll revisit the conversation,” said Baltodano.

In addition to FEMA, folks can also apply for a small business administration loan.

“For business we have up to $2 million for both physical damage to their store, their fixtures, their inventory, etc. But also economic injury,” said Cynthia Cowell, with the Small Business Administration.

After you are approved for the loan, you don’t have to get the money right away.

“Therefore, if you hold off on getting your money, that interest does not accrue, and you don’t have a payment due for 12 months,” said Cowell.

The deadline for FEMA is Aug. 19, or you can apply at disasterassistance.gov.