Deadline nears for reimbursement on stolen SNAP funds

SANTA FE, N.M. — If you get food assistance through the federal SNAP program, but has had funds stolen or skimmed, the deadline is coming to get reimbursed.

Anyone who had their benefits electronically stolen or skimmed will no longer be eligible for federal reimbursement after September 30. That is because federal assistance to reimbursement people affected will expire at that point.

In late-2022, Congress passed a law to protect and replace SNAP benefits stolen through card skimming, cloning and other methods. The law required all states to replace benefits stolen between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2024.

With that end date coming, the New Mexico Health Care Authority’s Income Support Division will no longer receive federal funding to help replace stolen benefits.

Going forward, the HCA is encouraging people to check their account balance, review past purchases and file any claims by the appropriate time. If you’re going to submit a benefit replacement request, you must do it within 30 days of when you discover the theft.

If you have a theft that occurs on or after October 1, it won’t be eligible for reimbursement.

SNAP skimming and theft was an issue last summer, targeting particular stores and affecting hundreds of households shopping there. One household even lost around $12,717 due to this.

You can report issues with skimming, cloning and phishing to HCA these ways:

Visiting a HCA Income Support Division Office

Calling HCA Consolidated Customer Service at 1-800-283-4465 , 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

, 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday Reporting the benefits theft online at www.yes.state.nm.us

You can also report fraud to local law enforcement.