Deadly drunk driving sentencing continued until Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local woman who drove drunk and caused a deadly crash was supposed to learn her punishment Tuesday.

Adamaris Martinez faced up to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty. On Tuesday, the family of her victim addressed the court, pushing for that maximum sentence.

“The night we got the call that Jade and Colter were hit head on by a vehicle going the wrong way, will never leave my memory,” said Jeanette Lucero, Jade’s aunt.

On Jan. 21, 2024, the lives of the family of Jade Lucero were changed forever. On Tuesday, Lucero’s fiancée, Colter Anderson, addressed the court.

“In the past year, I’ve been a shell of the person I once was,” said Anderson.

He was driving that day they were headed to their home in Rio Rancho when a car going the wrong way down Paseo Del Norte plowed into them. It’s a memory Anderson says haunts him every day.

“The headlights, the impact, and the inability to move as I watched the love of my life in excruciating pain,” Anderson said.

Anderson told police at the time he tried to swerve out of the way, but the car going the wrong way followed him.

“This pain is exhausting, the anger is suffocating. I’m angry with the driver who in her reckless and selfish choice decided that her desire to drink and drive was more important than the lives of those she endangered,” said Anderson.

That driver was Adamaris Martinez. She admitted to drinking at a birthday party before getting behind the wheel.

In December 2024, she pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle, causing great bodily harm while driving drunk.

We only heard from Lucero’s family Tuesday. Due to the time, the remainder of the hearing – including people who wished to testify on Martinez’s behalf – was pushed until Wednesday morning, when a judge should hand down her sentence.

