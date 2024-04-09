Deadly police shooting may be connected to ongoing feud

An ongoing feud, a murder, a chase, and a deadly shooting by police may all be related.

ROSWELL, N.M. — New Mexico police are investigating after Roswell police shot and killed Javier Salinas.

Officers say they had an arrest warrant for Salinas, in connection to a shooting that occurred about a week before his death.

Police spotted Salinas driving and tried to get him to pull over.

Police say he took off going nearly 100 mph before crashing into a yard outside an apartment complex.

A witness to the crash told KOB 4 he saw Salinas get out of the car.

“The guy got out with a gun in his right hand and ran around the front of the apartment. About that time, some officers arrived, coming from the north end and they jumped out with their rifles,” he said. “The officer poked his head around and the guy shot at the policeman. The policeman returned fire.”

Salinas died from his injuries.

The warrant for Salinas was in connection to the murder of Nicolas Montoya. He was charged with aggravated assault as well as a gun charge.

Two other men, Eric Contreras and Miguel Soltero, are facing murder charges in this case.

“There was an exchange of gunfire between the two parties,” said Albert Aldana, deputy chief of the Roswell Police Department.

Officials say there has been an ongoing feud between the two parties, including the deadly shooting of Steve Soltero at the Walmart back in October.

Police believe the shootings are not connected, but the suspects and victims in both are.

“They are all connected because they are brothers,” said Aldana.