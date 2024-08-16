Debate brews over minimum wage for tipped workers in Albuquerque

There's a new battle brewing out of the Albuquerque City Council over minimum wage – specifically, how much tipped workers should be paid.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — To lower the minimum wage for tipped workers in Albuquerque or not – that is the battle brewing in the Albuquerque City Council.

The minimum wage for tipped workers in Albuquerque is currently $7.20 an hour. State law specifies a minimum wage of $3 an hour for tipped workers elsewhere in New Mexico.

During the August 5 meeting, Councilor Renee Grout introduced a proposal to lower the city’s minimum wage for tipped workers to the state’s minimum wage. It came as an amendment to Nichole Rogers’ bill calling for the city to raise its general minimum wage of $11.10 an hour to the state minimum of $12 an hour.

City councilors voted 5-4 to postpone any action on the measure. This came after Councilor Rogers’ motions to postpone and withdraw the amended measure both failed.

Councilor Grout, along with Councilor Brook Bassan, supported withdrawing the minimum wage ordinance.

“We want to work with both the business community and workers to fashion an ordinance that works for many without causing a huge problem for most,” Councilor Bassan said. “Albuquerque needs to be business-friendly while also supporting our employees. One cannot work without the other if we want an inviting city with a thriving economy.”

They said business owners expressed concerns with the measure and suggested the council take more time to seek more perspectives.

A spokesperson for the New Mexico Restaurant Association supported the minimum wage decrease.

“Viewing it to achieve a fairer distribution of wages to cooks and dishwashers is crucial,” said Carol Wight, the CEO of the NMRA.

Debate over this bill is likely to continue at the upcoming Monday meeting. However, the bill could get withdrawn again. We will keep you posted on what happens.