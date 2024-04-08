Denim and Diamonds Gala to support Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network

A gala is coming up in Albuquerque to support the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An event this weekend is giving you a chance to dress to the nines and support the efforts of the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network.

The Denim and Diamonds gala is Saturday, April 20, from 5:30-11 p.m. It is at the Sheraton Uptown with cocktails, a live auction and dancing.

All the proceeds from it go toward the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network. The gala is the biggest of the year and has allowed them to accomplish many third-year goals in years one and two.

Ticket details are here and in the video above.