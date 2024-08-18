Deployed Cannon AFB airman killed in reported non-combat incident

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Cannon Air Force Base confirmed one of their deployed airmen was killed Thursday in a reported non-combat-related incident.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristen Wright, 28, of Palm Bay, Florida, was assigned to the 27th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron. He was deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

While officials didn’t disclose where Wright was killed, the operation is focused on defeating the remnants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, otherwise known as the Daesh, in those two countries.

“Tristen was a force for good within the 27 SOLRS and beyond,” U.S. Air Force Maj. Brent Escay said. “He was the kind of supervisor who took the privilege of leading and mentoring Airmen seriously. He cared deeply for the Airmen in his flight and volunteered actively within the local community. We’ll never forget how his infectious smile could light up a room.”

According to Cannon Air Force Base, Wright enlisted on Aug. 23, 2016. In 2019, he was assigned to the 27th SOLRS as a materiel management specialist since 2019. His previous assignment was with the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Kadena Air Force Base, Japan, from 2017 to 2019.

“These are our most difficult days. Tristen had a positive impact across the entire Cannon family and local community,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “We are committed to taking care of Tristen’s family and teammates affected by this tragedy. His family and friends remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

Wright’s decorations include medals for good conduct, a Global War on Terrorism Medal and a National Defense Service Medal.

The incident is under investigation.