Deputies investigate Amtrak crash in northeast New Mexico

The crash left one person dead inside a car but no one injured on the train.

COLFAX COUNTY, N.M. — Deputies in northeastern New Mexico are investigating a deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and a vehicle.

The crash happened Monday morning, just west of Raton. The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office said a car hit the train.

Deputies say they found a man inside the car. First responders took him to the hospital where he later died.

An Amtrak rep says none of the 117 passengers onboard were hurt. The train also didn’t have any major damage.

CCSO is leading the investigation.