Deputy cites elementary student accused of bringing ‘look-alike’ gun to school

By KOB

Authorities cite student accused of bringing fake gun to school

According to the Chaves County Sheriff's Office, it was an elementary school student.

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — A school resource deputy reportedly cited an elementary school student accused of bringing a “look-alike” handgun to school.

This happened Friday. According to the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, a student contacted a school resource deputy, advising another student brought a fake handgun with him in his backpack.

The school resource deputy got in touch with that student and immediately confiscated the backpack. Inside the backpack was that “look-alike handgun,” painted to resemble a real handgun, the deputy said. According to sheriff’s office, the student said he brought the “look-alike” to show his friends it was a toy.

The sheriff’s office investigated and found the student didn’t brandish the look-alike handgun or threaten anyone with it. They did cite the student for possessing the look-alike gun on school premises. They released him to his parents.

“We want to stress that all students are safe & at no time were any students, faculty and/or staff put in harm’s way,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office; the Roswell Police Department & the Roswell Independent School District have a zero tolerance policy for any weapons or “look-alike weapons” on RISD property.”