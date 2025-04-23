Detention hearing moved to Monday for teen charged in death of cyclist

The oldest of the three kids accused of hitting and killing a man riding his bike in May 2024 will stay locked up for now.

William Garcia’s pretrial detention hearing was moved to Monday. Garcia is reportedly the one in the back seat, recording the deadly hit-and-run.

Albuquerque police say Garcia, along with Jonathan Overbay, and Messiah Hayes were joyriding in a stolen car when they decided to hit Scott Habermehl who was on his way to work.

Last week, Overbay pleaded guilty. He will remain in custody until he is 21 years old.

The case against Messiah Hayes is still pending.

