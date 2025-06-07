Detention hearing postponed for former APS teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with students

Patrick Corr faced a local judge Friday. Police say he gave teens alcohol, had sex with them, and got one pregnant.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A former Albuquerque Public Schools teacher will have to wait to learn if he’ll be released from jail.

Corr was a teacher at John Adams Middle School. At least one victim was a former student of his.

Prosecutors want him held in jail. But, on Friday, Corr’s attorneys said they hadn’t had time to review new evidence, including social media messages.

The judge agreed to reschedule so the defense had time to review. Corr will stay in jail for now.