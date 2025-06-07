Detention hearing rescheduled for teen accused of killing homeless man

Joshua Curtis faced a judge Friday. APD says in May, Curtis and 17-year-old Adrian Brown killed Christopher Sturluson.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A teen accused of killing a homeless man will have to wait a bit longer to find out if he will stay in jail until his trial.

Joshua Curtis faced a judge Friday. APD says in May, Curtis and 17-year-old Adrian Brown killed Christopher Sturluson.

Sturluson was in his tent in an arroyo near Carlisle when police say the pair shot him.

Prosecutors are pushing for him to stay behind bars. But, Curtis’ lawyer says he needs more time to review evidence. He also said there is a potential witness that could be relevant to the case.