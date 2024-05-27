Developers plan to transform Hiway House in Nob Hill

For years, the Highway House Motel in Nob Hill has been more of an eyesore than an attraction.

“Titan has had its vision on this property probably since 2012, it is just a great opportunity to develop a new project,” said Josh Rogers, partner of Titan Development.

After a year on the market, Titan Development is breathing new life into the property.

“We started looking at it about a year ago when it finally went up for sale and originally envisioned it as a multifamily project but quickly pivoted to a boutique motel. Thinking that would be the highest and best use not only for the property but for the area of Nob Hill that we love in Albuquerque,” said Rogers.

“Boutique hotels are typically on the smaller end rooms wise so that way they can really customize the experience,” said Dr. Sharmin Dharas, CEO of Hotel Zazz.

They plan to break ground on the boutique hotel and rooftop bar in 2025. Rogers says they are currently inspecting the property and once that’s done they will move to demolition and construction.

New Mexicans can still enjoy the boutique hotel experience at Hotel Zazz.

“We have local coffees and Persian teas, so things that are really out of the box, unique and customized for their experience. It is very experienced based, and it allows more bang for your buck, so added value,” said Dharas.

Leadership at Hotel Zazz has also been in contact with the up-and-coming motel and looks forward to the new business it will bring to the historic district.

“I think a lot of people are probably assuming that it is going to be seen as competition or something, and actually it is opposite, bringing in more rooms to Nob Hill will bring in more contracts, we can help each other,” said Dharas.