Dexter teens experience impacts of drunk driving 

DEXTER, N.M. – Every 15 minutes, someone in the United States dies from a car crash that was caused by someone under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Students from Dexter High School got to experience it Wednesday morning.

“I didn’t know I was going to see a whole lot, I thought it was going to be something simple,” said a student who watched the staged crash scene.

“Every 15 Minutes” is a program that allows students to go through the process in staged scenes, of what happens if you drive while intoxicated and whether you make it out alive or not.

They start their day with a staged crash scene. Followed by a mock trial in court and a funeral. Students will also hear from people on both sides regarding drinking and driving.

“A drunk driver went head-on with my husband and killed him, and left me without my husband and my kids without their father. And to make a difference, you know, so it won’t happen to somebody else,” said Debbie Garcia, who’s husband was killed by a drunk driver.

“I was actually involved in the accident that had to do with drinking and driving. I was a driver and my best friend ended up passing away. I want to share my experience to hopefully prevent someone or a group of friends from experiencing what I experienced,” said Joey Lopez, a speaker for Every 15 Minutes.

He hopes this will make young people think every time they get behind the wheel.

“I think that when we’re young or even older people, you know, sometimes including myself, you know, we think, ‘Oh, this can’t happen to me,’ or we think it’s just a ticket. But that’s the best situation is that we get a ticket. But these things do happen and every choice we make affects other people around us as well,” said Lopez.