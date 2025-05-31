DHS labels nearly every New Mexico county as ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions

Nearly every New Mexico county, and the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque, are in hot water with the federal government.

The Department of Homeland Security released a new list of communities they say are “deliberately and shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

Dozens of other states are on the list. It was created to identify what they call sanctuary jurisdictions.

The DHS says they determine that by things like compliance with federal law enforcement, information restrictions, and legal protections offered.

Nowhere on this website though does it specifically state how each city or county is obstructing federal immigration laws. Otero and Lincoln counties are on the list.

On Friday, district attorney for District 12, Ryan Suggs, said in part:

“My office stands ready to assist the DHS with any support they may require.“

“Anyone who commits a crime in Otero or Lincoln County will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, no matter their immigration status and I met with DHS on April 25th to communicate exactly this.”

The DHS says everyone on the list will be notified directly. They are demanding these jurisdictions immediately review and revise their policies to align with federal immigration laws.