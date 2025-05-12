Dinosaurs take over alley in NE Bear Canyon neighborhood

A neighborhood in Albuquerque has its very own Jurassic Park but with a little less roaring and a little more fun.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A neighborhood in Albuquerque has its very own Jurassic Park but with a little less roaring and a little more fun.

When you visit the Northeast Bear Canyon neighborhood it might look like a regular old alley, but as you walk through you’re taken back in time because dinosaurs fill every nook, cranny and crevice.

“It started small, and it still has a lot of small things people are adding all the time,” Glen Clark said.

Neighbors told KOB 4 it all started around 2020 when a few kids left behind some dinosaurs, from there, Dino Alley was born.

“I think there’s, like, a lot of beauty in it,” Grace Griffin said.

“Whenever our friends come over, our family, everyone’s the first thing they want to see is what’s new in Dino Alley?” Amy Stuart said.

“I like them, me and Van always come down and look at them,” Lillian Stuart said. Lillian was visiting the alley with her mom, Amy, and brother, Van.

What started as a few plastic toys has grown into a neighborhood project.

“There’s these toys that kids don’t use anymore, and people will just glue them on there,” Griffin said.

“When one person adds to it, it’s always exciting to see, but when you see lots of other people adding to it and straightening up the dinosaurs and whatnot. It’s awesome for the neighborhood,” Clark said.

It’s not just toys either, Sean Macken got permission from his fellow neighbors to create massive murals like a wholly mammoth and his latest addition, an erupting volcano.

“Of course, a wooly mammoth isn’t a dinosaur. And so I sort of added some fun facts, you know, teaching kids that, you know, a wooly mammoth isn’t a dinosaur,” Macken said.

In addition to the fun facts, Macken also wanted to inspire kids to read and added a Little Free Library.

“I just wanted to just give back to the community. I wanted to sort of cultivate a little I sort of wanted to have a place to make a kid friendly environment that was is, you know, is going to be, you know, bright and happy and fun for kids to learn,” Macken said.

Macken said he loves the project and wants to get more artists involved.

“I’m sort of trying to promote and get other artists that will would do kid friendly, dinosaur themed artwork,” he said.

As for the kids, they’re excited to see it grow.

Monica Logroño: “What made you bring your favorite toy and leave it in Dino Alley?”

Van Stuart: “I don’t know. I just thought it would make it a little funner.”

Amy Stuart: “Kind of fun for other kids to enjoy the fun that it gave you, right?”

Van Stuart: “Yeah.”

While this is a positive neighborhood project, and they want more people to get involved. The alley backs up to four houses, so those neighbors just ask that visitors respect their property as you enjoy Dino Alley.