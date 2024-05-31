DIY Friday with Danielle: Cut and Dry Lumber Company in North Valley

A business tucked away in the North Valley is a DIYer's dream. Piles of wood from dead trees that would've been firewood are now available for you to live your DIY dreams.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A business tucked in the North Valley transforms piles of trees that would’ve been used as firewood into a DIY’er’s dream.

Cut and Dry Lumber Company has been around for a few years but Dennis Baca has been cutting down old, dead trees all around the Albuquerque metro for 45 years.

“And for 40 of those years, we gave the wood away. We cut it up and gave it away for people for fuel wood,” Baca said.

When someone asked about using the dead tress as urban lumber, Cut and Dry Lumber was born.

“As soon as we started doing this, I started looking at every piece of wood before I throw it in there and say ‘I can’t burn this!'” he said. “All this wood comes from wood that was going to be cut down for another reason. We don’t harvest a tree for wood itself. The trees are being cut down because they’re old, because they’re dangerous, because they’re in a bad place… whatever reason…”

The trunks sit in the sun to dry out. Then, they slice it up and stack it for someone to see the vision for what it could be.

Everything from shelf work to tables to benches. It takes a lot of work and sanding to get to that point. Baca says they can help.

“We can do as little or as much as they want us to. So if you were to pick a slab over here, and it’s too big for you to handle, we can either cut it down, we can straight edge it, we can plane it, we can sand it, we can finish it all the way to a finished product if you want us to. Build legs, whatever you’d like,” Baca said.

