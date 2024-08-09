DIY Friday with Danielle: Giuli’s bathroom renovation – Part 1

To christen Giuli going full-time on the morning show, she and Danielle took on a massive DIY project – renovating Giuli's bathroom.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In honor of Giuli Frendak joining our morning show, she and Danielle celebrated with a DIY project.

They started on renovating Giuli’s bathroom. It’s something that ended up being a bigger project than expected, so this is part one.

Click here to see more DIY Friday with Danielle segments.