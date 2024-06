Last week, Danielle introduced you to Cut and Dry Lumber in the North Valley. This week, she's doing a project with them.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last week, Danielle showed you Cut and Dry Lumber in the North Valley and now she can show you the project she cooked up with them.

See the project in the video above!

Click here to see more DIY Friday with Danielle segments.