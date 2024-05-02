Donovan Dent will return for another season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – JT Toppin had entered the transfer portal, but Donovan Dent will be a Lobo next season.

He played a back-up role in his freshman season. But last season – with injuries to both Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. – Dent had to step up and lead the Lobos.

Watch the video above for more.

Our All-Mountain West guard is back for 2024-25!! Excited for another season of @Donovandent1 at The Pit! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/gmeWjIxE5J — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) May 1, 2024