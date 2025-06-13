Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at local home

Bernalillo County Animal Care Services found dozens of animals living in horrific conditions Tuesday when they served a search warrant on a home in the North Valley.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Bernalillo County Animal Care Services found dozens of animals living in horrific conditions Tuesday when they served a search warrant on a home in the North Valley.

The conditions were so bad, providers had to euthanize nine of the animals. Now, they’re looking for homes for the other 47 animals now in their care.

“They all seem to be coming around. They did have a lot of tics, some of them were dehydrated, I’m sure hungry,” said Ben Silva, Bernalillo County’s Animal Care Services field manager. “We did not find any food or water on the property for any of these animals.”

Bernalillo County Animal Care responders rescued 16 Great Pyrenees puppies from a home in the North Valley, along with dozens of other animals. They are now snuggling in to what is hopefully a very temporary home.

Silva says the neighbors called to report the conditions early last month. But they had to get a search warrant to go in.

“The conditions were not good. Anywhere between two and three feet of feces throughout the house,” said Silva.

Along with the puppies, there were nine other dogs, all full-grown Great Pyrenees. Three very malnourished alpacas, 26 chickens, a mini horse and two rabbits. Sadly, providers had to euthanize all nine adult dogs.

“Some of them had serious medical issues and others had serious behavioral issues where they couldn’t be touched or handled or anything like that,” Silva said.

The livestock are doing better now in the county’s care, and all the animals are up for adoption.

Silva says this was one of the worst cases of hoarding he’s seen, and it’s typically a symptom of a mental health issue.

“It’s hard to see. It’s hard to see people treat these animals like this, whether intentional or just it being a mental health issue that they can’t keep up with, or they just don’t know where to go for help,” said Silva.

They plan to file charges against the woman who lived in the home, those would include misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

Staff want all the animals to find good homes. If you’re interested in adopting any of the puppies or livestock, you can contact the Bernalillo County Animal Care Services facility.