Dr. Singh: The difference between sunburn and sun poisoning

Dr. Singh, with Sandia Dermatology, talks about this as UV levels are reaching their peak for the year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fun in the sun comes with sunburn or even sun poisoning that can pose a risk to your health.

Sun poisoning is a severe form of sunburn. It’s a serious condition that may require hospitalization. Dr. Singh, of Sandia Dermatology, says it can happen when you least expect it, such as if you go on vacation in the wintertime to some place that has a high UV level.

Some symptoms of sun poisoning are pain, swelling, blistering and dehydration. Systemic symptoms include headache, fever, nausea, dizziness and change in mental condition.

Dr. Singh says the higher altitude we are at in New Mexico puts us at a higher risk for this. He talks more about it in the video above.