ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Drier days lie ahead for New Mexico and we’re seeing it with cloud cover breaking and drier air moving in Thursday.

Of course, it’s not for everyone. Eastern New Mexico is seeing more storms, including Clovis and Roswell. There is a better chance of storms Friday before it decreases this weekend.

Expect highs in the 80s and 90s mostly.

