ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dry weather settles in Thursday and sets up a warming trend for New Mexico as the last weekend of January nears.

Thursday will be the last day with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Then, temperatures warm up through the 40s and eventually up to the 50s and 60s by Monday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares her full forecast in the video above.