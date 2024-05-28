Durango honors fallen heroes during Memorial Day

People in Durango gathered to honor America's fallen soldiers at Greenmount Cemetery.

DURANGO, Colo. – People in Durango gathered to honor America’s fallen soldiers at Greenmount Cemetery. They also made their way to Rotary Park to honor those who were lost at sea.

“I’ve had friends that have gone away and didn’t come back. So just having a day to remember where I can go and mention their name and share their name with others, I know they’re not going to be forgotten,” said David Latham, commander of the VFW in Durango. “Freedom is for everybody, not just certain people. So no matter what your belief is or what my belief is, I support everyone having the right to free speech.”

Latham served for five years in the Army. He presented the colors for those who have fallen, including for Gold Star mom Jill Williams, to William Joseph McCotter, better known as “Billy.”

“Shortly after his graduation, he was assigned to Fort Bragg, and he joined his unit. And shortly thereafter was deployed to Fallujah, Iraq,” said Williams.

He served for nine months in the Army, got his pilot’s license, and passed at the age of 26.

“I think we as a people take our freedoms for granted, and we don’t really zone in on the fact that we have the freedoms we have because there have been sacrifices,” said Williams.

She hopes people always remember the sacrifices made for our country and do not take it lightly.

“I’m just hoping for a heightened sense of awareness in a renewed sense of patriotism,” said Williams.