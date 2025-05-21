Durango police capture kangaroo for second time

Durango police found themselves in a real-life outback adventure Monday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, Durango police officers were tasked with kangaroo retrieval.

“The kangaroo was super nice. Able to pet him once. I was able to pet him a little bit, get him comfortable,” said Durango Police Officer Shane Garrison.

Garrison says they aren’t sure how Irwin got out, but they found him in a neighbor’s backyard on College Drive.

“Where we kind of found him before he got cornered, he was in an alleyway, and then went back towards the house, where it was kind of a corner for the fence. So kind of worked out for us,” said Garrison.

For Garrison, getting a hold of the animal was second nature

“I kind of grew up on a farm, so it kind of just felt natural to me. So I just decided to grab the kangaroo,” Garrison said.

After putting the animal in the back of a police truck, Irwin was returned to the owner.

“When he first got out, I think it was maybe eight months ago when he got out,” said Garrison.

Irwin is a repeat offender.

“I think he was wearing a diaper. So he’s a lot bigger now,” Garrison said.

Now that they know his tricks, they were able to get him a lot quicker this time. While it is legal to own a kangaroo in Colorado, police want to remind folks that the right comes with responsibility.

“So with pets and things like that, we do need to remember that we have responsibilities about taking care of the animals and keeping the public safe,” said Garrison.

Garrison says once they got the call, everyone was curious and excited to see the kangaroo again. They just want to make sure it stays safe and at home.