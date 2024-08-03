E-bike ordinance set to go before Albuquerque City Council

Who knew e-bikes could be so contentious? As of now, they're illegal across New Mexico but cities and counties can make their own rules.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Who knew e-bikes could be so contentious? As of now, they’re illegal across New Mexico but cities and counties can make their own rules.

“I’m trying to figure out what is the best solution for everyone involved without banning anybody,” Duane Kinsley said.

Kinsley owns Sport Systems in Albuquerque. He covers ground beyond bikes too.

“My customers are runners, hikers, analog bike riders, electric bike riders,” Kinsley said.

Part of his mission is to ensure every group gets access to all of Albuquerque’s Open Spaces. That includes e-bikers.

Albuquerque city councilors are also trying to allow e-bikers in our local open spaces. Councilor Brook Bassan is working on an e-bike ordinance for months to allow them everywhere (analog bikes are allowed in city limits). It’s up for final action Monday.

“We need to make sure to be equitable with the use of bikes in Albuquerque, whether they’re an analog bike or an e-bike. And I don’t think that we should pit user against user,” she said.

Councilor Bassan knows petitions against the ordinance have been popping up. They claim e-bike riders speed and are more likely to damage open spaces.

“I am aware of the petitions and I do think that their concerns are very valid. But I also think, again, it’s so important to remember, we don’t want to pit user against user,” she said. “Why are we going to say that certain bicycles are not allowed when other bicycles are? In the habitat that we have here in Albuquerque, we have this beautiful climate, and now we’re going to be divisive instead of inclusive? And that’s something that I find very problematic.”

Kinsley says his own research also goes against these claims.

“Most people that buy bikes from us, e-bikes, aren’t buying them to go faster. They’re buying them to ride at all, you know? They’re elderly or not in as good a shape. So they’re buying the bikes to continue riding,” he said.

The ordinance limits speed to 20 mph. According to Bassan, this backs up research that the city Parks and Rec Department has done.

If the bill passes, Bassan says the department will launch an education campaign about trail etiquette and speed limits. The city would lean on APD’s Open Space Unit to help with enforcement.

“On Monday, I’m hoping the bill passes pretty much as is,” Bassan said.

Kinsley hopes the same.

“Let’s not ban something or discriminate against elderly riders or people that aren’t in quite as good of shape for reasons that aren’t facts,” said Kinsley.