E-scooter company considers expanding in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The E-Scooters are back in Albuquerque. San Francisco-based Spin Scooters delivered the first batch about seven weeks ago, and company leaders say Burqueños knew exactly what to do with them.

“We’ve had over 4,000 people take a ride in the past month and a half, and over 15,000 rides too,” said Kylee Floodman, a Spin Scooters’ government partnerships manager.

Company leaders with Spin Scooters say that’s exactly what they were hoping for when they dropped off the first batch of 50 scooters in late September.

“We’re up to about 250 right now, and our hope is to keep expanding that if we see the demand,” said Floodman.

She says they’re also considering expanding where you can ride the scooters. Right now, they only work inside a certain area, but it seems that’s where people want to use the scooters.

“We see the majority of the ridership is going to take place in downtown and closer to the university, but people are using it across the board, which we love to see,” Floodman said. “The more that we see ridership taking place in those areas outside, we’ll start moving our vehicles there.”

But are people who are using the scooters following all the rules this time around?

“We are seeing some vandalism and some theft, but unfortunately, with our business that is something that does occur,” said Floodman.

But there’s the silver lining.

“I’ve overseen a lot of cities in my time here at Spin. And I’ve, unfortunately, dealt with worse theft and worse vandalism,” Floodman said.

Albuquerque police reported a hit-and-run involving a scooter at Central and Broadway last Friday. But a spokesperson confirmed the victim was actually riding a skateboard, and says they’re not aware of any other scooter incidents.

“E-scooters seem to be working well for the community. We ask that folks continue riding safely and park e-scooters at designated drop-off points, bike racks, or landscape buffers and never block the sidewalks,” said Alan Varela, the city’s Planning Department director.

“Being able to replace maybe what would have been, you know, a mile and a half walk with a short five-minute scooter ride is really key, and people just moving around a city, and the livelihood that you have within a city. And so being able to provide that service in Albuquerque, and hopefully continue to see it grow and expand within that realm, is amazing,” said Floodman.