ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eastbound Interstate 40 is closed near Moriarty due to a multi-vehicle crash and severe driving conditions in the area.

The closure is at mile marker 192, two miles west of Moriarty.

NMDOT reported the crash around 10 a.m. Thursday. Emergency services are on the scene and working to clear the crash scene as soon as possible.

