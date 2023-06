ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials closed eastbound I-40 at exit 170, just east of Albuquerque, due to a crash involving a semi-truck and truck.

BCSO reported the crash around 9:44 a.m. Wednesday. Then, NMDOT reported it around 10 a.m.

All three eastbound lanes are closed. Find an alternate route.

For live traffic updates at any time, visit the KOB 4 Traffic page.