Eastbound I-40 closed near Moriarty due to fire, fatal crash

MORIARTY, N.M. — Eastbound I-40 has been closed east of Moriarty due to a deadly crash that sparked a fire Wednesday. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area to allow crews to work.

According to the Moriarty Fire Department, crews were dispatched at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to a fire. They discovered that the fire had started following a crash involving an RV and a semi.

According to fire officials, one person was pronounced dead on scene and another was taken to an Albuquerque hospital in critical condition.