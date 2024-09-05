Eddie Garcia: Gusty night ahead in New Mexico

Hold on to your hats! There are some strong wind gusts coming Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hold onto your hats! A backdoor cold front will move in Thursday and could bring canyon winds and showers to New Mexico.

You may want to bring a rain jacket if you go to the New Mexico State Fair. Temperatures will cool down some with this.

Chief Meteorologist Eddie Garcia shows us in the video above.

