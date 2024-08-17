Eddie Nuñez to depart UNM after 7 years as athletics director

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eddie Nuñez will depart the University of New Mexico after a seven-year tenure as athletics director, the university confirmed Saturday.

Nuñez will become the vice president for intercollegiate athletics at the University of Houston.

UNM heralded Nuñez for overseeing “countless Lobo success stories.” During his tenure, UNM racked up 53 NCAA Tournament appearances and 22 Mountain West titles. He also helped UNM stand out academically in the Mountain West Conference.

“I want to thank Eddie for the work that he has done here at The University of New Mexico,” University President Garnett Stokes said. “He has led Lobo Nation with pride and enthusiasm, and he and his wife Jane have been terrific ambassadors for UNM and our athletic department. Our success on the field and in the classroom is a reflection of his leadership, and it is a source of pride for all Lobos.”

Nuñez was the 13th director of athletics for UNM. He oversaw the construction of a new training center. He also was instrumental in bringing in Richard Pitino to lead the Lobo men’s basketball team and Bronco Mendenhall to lead the football team.

There is no word on who will replace Nuñez.