Electronics company to lay off 130 Albuquerque employees

The company cites a "shift in customer demand."

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jabil, a global electronics manufacturer, plans to lay off 130 employees in Albuquerque later this year.

The company notified the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions on July 15. The layoffs will take place September 13.

Jabil, Inc., is known for making components for health care and orthopedic devices. Currently, they have 400 people working at their location near Sunport. Laying off 130 people means they will let go of 32.5% of their workforce there.

A representative for Jabil says this because of a “shift in customer demand.” They have also laid off hundreds of other people in other locations within the past year.