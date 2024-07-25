End of Summer Fair to help families get necessary school supplies

The fair is the climax of the "Fill the Bus" community partnership to ensure students go to school with all the supplies they need.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The end of summer is exciting for some but not so much for others as clothes and school supplies can be expensive.

This weekend, KOB 4 is partnering with Locker 505 and local law enforcement for the End of Summer Fair. It caps off the “Fill the Bus” initiative aimed at filling a bus full of all sorts of necessary supplies and other essentials to get distributed at the fair.

The End of Summer Fair is July 27 from 3-7 p.m. at Hyder Park. They will also have food trucks and other activities. You can drop off donations on the day of the event.

