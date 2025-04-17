Environmental Department works to adopt new occupational heat safety standards

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service are predicting another hot summer in the metro.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Meteorologists at the National Weather Service are predicting another hot summer in the metro.

It’s nothing we haven’t dealt with before, but KOB 4’s weather team will tell you the summers are definitely getting hotter in Albuquerque. Those rising temps are bringing new dangers to the workplace.

For New Mexicans who spend the entire workday out in the sun, that heat is an extreme safety hazard, and state leaders want to make sure there are proper protections in place.

“A lot of the projects don’t have air conditioning inside. So it’s hot inside, it’s hotter on the roof. It’s very, very hot,” said Dylan Young, operation and safety manager of High Desert Roofing.

There’s no escaping the brutal New Mexico sun when you’re installing roofs day in and day out.

“It is a major risk factor and health hazard on every job,” said Young. “Someone who’s not accustomed to roofing. They can pass out in the first day of working.”

That’s why Young says heat safety is a top concern on every project. He says their roofers are given protective gear, plenty of water and shade when needed. But not every outdoor workplace provides those protections.

“I think it’s becoming more and more clear that the rules are needed to protect workers from high heat,” said Robert Genoway with the New Mexico Environment Department.

New Mexico Environment Department reps say there were more 900 heat-related emergency room visits statewide in 2023, and at least 100 involved the workplace.

With average summer temperatures rising in New Mexico, the department is now moving forward with some new workplace heat safety standards.

“Those are things like getting used to working in hot weather, also known as acclimatization, providing water, rest and shade for workers that are exposed to high heat,” said Genoway.

Department reps say these new rules are more of a roadmap for the few businesses that don’t have heat safety policies, but some industry leaders say it’s a map leading to more problems.

“We strongly oppose this particular proposal due to its overly prescriptive mandates and lack of flexibility,” said Kelly Roepke-Orth, CEO of the Association of General Contractors in New Mexico.

Roepke-Orth says the mandated 13 degree adjustment for direct sunlight exposure would derail schedules on those extremely hot days.

“Per the rule, this would trigger a 40 minute paid employer, paid rest break for every 20 minutes worked. And that is that schedule is logistically unworkable,” said Roepke-Orth.

Young says the proposed rules are also a bit redundant.

“They are all good rules and standards, but they’re elsewhere. They’re at the federal level, at their state level,” said Young.

But environment department reps say theses are the first weather-specific standards, and they’re focused on worker well-being.

“This rule will help to protect workers and make sure that they’re able to return home safely and healthy to their families every day,” said Genoway.

The environment department wants to hear your thoughts on these new rules before they finalize them later this summer.

For the proposed rules, and how you can submit public comment, click here.