Española Humane takes in displaced dogs from Blue 2 Fire

RUIDOSO, N.M. – The Lincoln County Humane Society is serving as the only place for Blue 2 Fire evacuees to drop off dogs and small animals.

Now, Española Humane stepped in to help by taking in rescue dogs to its already full shelter.

“On Saturday alone, within about two hours, we had about 20 animals come in,” said Chris Shows, a shelter manager at Lincoln County Humane Society.

Shows says they’ve only been about half full this week, but that could change as quickly as the fire could change direction.

“With the winds and lack of moisture and everything else, we’re not really sure where we’re gonna go from here,” said Shows.

The Blue 2 Fire near Ruidoso has grown to nearly 7,500 hundred acres and is still 0% contained. Shows says no matter which way this fire moves, it will impact at least hundreds more people.

“Right now, it’s a lot of uncertainty,” Shows said.

Española Humane got the request for help during this uncertain time from one of its frequent partners, the Bissell Pet Foundation.

“We immediately said, ‘Yes.’ Well, we’re ready to jump in and, and help however we can,” said Mattie Allen, director of communications at Española Humane. “I think we’re all struggling right now with capacity issues across the state and the entire region, and if everyone says, ‘No, we can’t help,’ that’s a pretty sad state of affairs.”

In less than two days, they were on the road to meet their six new shelter residents halfway between Española and Ruidoso. The trip freed up six more kennels in Lincoln County for potential evacuees.

“We both got a little bit tearful, we both recognize how stressful it is to be in these emergency situations. And to have all of these animals coming through the door, and nowhere to put them,” said Allen.

“It was very amazing to meet and see the same, you know, kind of love and giving that we have down here they have up there as well,” said Shows.

Two of those six dogs are ready for their new homes now. The other four are scheduled for spay and neuter Friday, but are available for pre-adoption.