Estanica HS senior motivates New Mexicans

A senior athlete at Estancia High School is motivating people in our state and beyond to never give up the fight.

ESTANCIA, N.M. – A senior athlete at Estancia High School is motivating people in our state and beyond to never give up the fight.

Olavio Hernandez is the young man’s name, and he plays both basketball and baseball for Estancia.

On Friday, KOB 4 sat down with Hernandez to learn more about his story. He is proving to people everywhere that no matter how tough the game gets, you can always find a way to victory.

“Basketball and baseball are my favorite sports, not much football,” said Hernandez.

Between the bright smile and his sense of humor, you’d never guess the challenges Hernadez has overcome.

“It took a while for us to find out what it was you know because it was just three centimeters behind my knee,” said Hernandez.

That three centimeter spot turned out to be cancer. After four surgeries and a month of the radiation treatment, the doctors delivered heartbreaking news, amputation was the only option.

“I couldn’t cry because I just didn’t want to, you know, and it just didn’t feel like real,” Hernandez aid.

Adjusting to his new reality, Hernandez got his prosthetic two months after the amputation. Three months later, he was walking. Before he knew it, his friends were getting him back out on the court.

“They were like, ‘No, you gotta shoot a basketball. You gotta go and dribble a basketball,’ and I did. That’s when it all started,” said Hernandez.

His next step? Convincing his basketball coach that he was ready to suit up.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna play this year.’ He looked at me, and he was like, ‘Are you sure?’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m gonna play,'” Hernandez said.

After that, Hernandez decided to take his determination from the hardwood to the diamond.

“Cause you gotta run the bases, and I was like I can’t even run, and coach was like, ‘You just gotta hit it hard enough where you can get to first base.’ So that’s what I did every time,” said Hernandez.

That drive and unwavering spirit is now being recognized by the National Federation of State High School Associations with their Spirit of Sport Award for our region.

“When they said my name it was, I got chills. It was like I achieved my goal,” Hernandez said.

While his goal never included an award, Hernandez will always work to inspire others to overcome their challenges.

“Everything’s possible, anything’s possible, you know. It doesn’t matter if you’re missing a part of your body, you can always keep pushing and never bring yourself down,” said Hernandez.