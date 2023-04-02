Evacuation orders issued due to grass fire south of Moriarty

MORIARTY, N.M – Crews are responding to a grass fire south of Moriarty Sunday.

Officials are asking the community of Echo Ridge to evacuate immediately to the Moriarty Civic Center at 202 South Broadway.

According to Torrance County officials, the fire is spreading eastward south of Moriarty.

Authorities say residents in need can call 911, or the Torrance County Dispatch Center at (505)-384-2705.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.