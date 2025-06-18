Evacuations ordered for Seven Spring Fire near Cloudcroft

Another wildfire is now burning on the Mescalero Apache Reservation near Cloudcroft Tuesday.

Mescalero Apache Fire Rescue says the Seven Spring Fire is burning in a remote area of the reservation in the Nogal Canyon Area. There are evacuation orders for folks living in Nogal Canyon.

The fire has burned more than 200 acres as of Tuesday evening.

