Exclusive: An inside look at ‘The Block’ in Rio Rancho

After months of delays, The Block is almost ready to open in Rio Rancho's Enchanted Hills.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — After months of delays, The Block is almost ready to open in Rio Rancho’s Enchanted Hills.

The shipping container complex will feature a high-end bar, boutiques, and an interior food hall.

“This has been kind of the most beautiful hybrid we could come up with, we took so many popular things and favorite things post-COVID that allow people to be outside and enjoy,” said Tiffany Gravelle, chief operations officer for The Block.

It’s set to open on June 1.

“It’s really, in this case, good things come to those who wait and we’re really excited to roll it out in its final version,” Gravelle said.

Below is a full list of vendors:

Stackers

KuKri

Los Tacos del Rey

Umami

The Boba Lounge

Mint Noodle Bar

Tavern on the Green

The Block is now accepting RFPs for food trucks, mural artists, and performers. It’s also seeking a great coffee concept, dessert and ice cream options, a vegan option, and hip local retailers/boutique shops to join the neighborhood. Click here for details.