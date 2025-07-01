Experts talk impact of ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” is not sitting well with our state’s delegation, especially when it comes to health care cuts.
The budget bill – led by congressional Republicans – would cut around $800 billion in Medicaid funding.
KOB 4 spoke with experts about how this will impact our state’s rural and urban hospitals.
