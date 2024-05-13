Explora summer camps | 4 Your Kids: Project Summer

Explora officials stopped by to talk about the camps and programs they offer during the summer.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If your kid loves science, there is a whole slate of summer camps that Explora has on tap for students of all ages, Pre-K through 12th grade.

The camps are eight weeks long, starting the week of June 3 through the week of August 2. Camps are a half-day long with before-care and after-care. Plus, you can sign them up for both halves – morning and afternoon – of a camp.

Officials from Explora stopped by to talk more about their summer camps. More details are in the video above or on our 4 Your Kids: Project Summer series page.