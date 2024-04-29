Explora to host inaugural Trades Day this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Explora will host the inaugural Trades Day this weekend to offer students hands-on experience with trades careers.

The event is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature:

Hands-on activities throughout Explora and X-studio

Test construction trade skills

Demonstrations

Career opportunities

They’re encouraging families with teens and school-age children to attend. They’re having a trades career panel to learn about all the different pathways.

You don’t have to register. Just show up, pay the admission to Explora and you’re in.

Nyra Klawer, the director of development and Explora stopped by to talk about the event in the video above.